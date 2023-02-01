View from the Indiana Michigan Power Center in downtown Fort Wayne.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Lawn Love created a ranking list of the best vacation spots to bring children.

The ranking consists of the 200 biggest U.S. cities. There were 23 total metrics considered in the comparison, such as transportation options, affordability and safety. These metrics were broken down into six main categories.

Fort Wayne received an overall score of 17.21, finishing with a rank of 133 of 200. Here are the results for how Lawn Love ranked the city:

Staying rank – 178

Eating rank – 116

Having fun rank – 117

Getting around rank – 165

Affordability rank – 19

Safety rank – 74

Here are the leading cities for each individual category:

Staying rank:

Orlando, FL Fort Lauderdale, FL Miami, FL Los Angeles, CA Hollywood, FL Miramar, FL Pembroke Pines, FL Riverside, CA Hialeah, FL New York, NY

Eating rank:

Miami, FL San Francisco, CA Alexandria, VA Boston, MA Providence, RI Fort Lauderdale, FL New York, NY Seattle, WA Washington D.C. Orlando, FL

Having fun rank:

New York, NY Las Vegas, NV Orlando, FL San Diego, CA San Antonio, TX San Francisco, CA Miami, FL Tampa, FL Los Angeles, CA Chicago, IL

Getting around rank:

New York, NY Chicago, IL San Francisco, CA Miami, FL Philadelphia, PA Hoston, TX Los Angeles, CA Boston, MA Jersey City, NJ Seattle, WA

Affordability rank:

Brownsville, TTX Jackson, MS Laredo, TX McAllen, TX Augusta, GA Memphis, TN Kansas City, MO Knoxville, TN Buffalo, NY Amarillo, TX

Safety rank:

New York, NY Chicago, IL Hoston, TX Naperville, IL Winston-Salem, NC El Paso, TX Los Angeles, CA San Antonio, TX Las Vegas, NV Boston, MA

Overall Score:

New York, NY – 66.19 Orlando, FL – 56.51 Miami, FL – 51.43 Las Vegas, NV – 48.3 Chicago, IL – 45.86 Tampa, FL – 42.92 San Francisco, CA – 42.41 Houston, TX – 42.39 Los Angeles, CA – 41.38 San Antonio, TX – 39.48

For more information on the ranking for best kid-friendly vacation spots, you can visit the Lawn Love study.