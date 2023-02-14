FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Lawn Love created a list ranking the best bachelorette party destinations in the country.

The ranking contains the 200 biggest cities in the U.S. Lawn Love used 21 metrics and surveyed more than 560 U.S. adults for the results. These metrics were broken down into six primary categories.

Fort Wayne received an overall score of 16.45, placing them with a rank of 136 of 200. Here are the results for how Lawn Love ranked the city:

Having fun rank – 108

Eating and drinking rank – 136

Resting and relaxing rank – 156

Getting around rank – 169

Staying safe rank – 63

Spending rank – 19

Here are the leading cities for each individual category:

Having fun rank:

New York, NY Las Vegas, NV Los Angeles, CA Houston, TX San Francisco, CA Atlanta, GA Miami, FL Portland, OR Dallas, TX Chicago, IL

Eating and drinking rank:

San Francisco, CA Miami, FL Seattle, WA Portland, OR St. Louis, MO Las Vegas, NV Denver, CO Minneapolis, MN Fort Lauderdale, FL Pittsburgh, PA

Resting and relaxing rank:

Orlando, FL Houston, TX Miami, FL San Francisco, CA New York, NY Los Angeles, CA Atlanta, GA San Antonio, TX Fort Lauderdale, FL Paterson, NJ

Getting around rank:

San Francisco, CA New York, NY Jersey City, NJ Boston, MA Washington D.C. Chicago, IL Miami, FL Newark, NJ Oakland, CA Philadelphia, PA

Staying safe rank:

Naperville, IL Port St. Lucie, FL Frisco, TX Yonkers, NY McKinney, TX Santa Clarita, CA Aurora, IL Cape Coral, FL Miramar, FL Olathe, KS

Spending rank:

Brownsville, TX Jackson, MS McAllen, TX Laredo, TX Augusta, GA Memphis, TN Kansas City, MO Knoxville, TN Buffalo, NY Amarillo, TX

Overall Score:

Miami, FL – 54.78 New York, NY – 54.70 San Francisco, CA – 54.02 Las Vegas, NV – 49.71 Los Angeles, CA – 45.46 Houston, TX – 44.95 Portland, OR – 43.30 Atlanta, GA – 42.60 Seattle, WA – 42.36 Chicago, IL – 39.79

For more information on the ranking for best kid-friendly vacation spots, you can visit the Lawn Love study.