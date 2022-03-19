FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Basketball central in the Fort this past weekend, where not one but two national basketball tournaments were played.

Starting off at Turnstone where the 74th Annual Lutheran Basketball Association of America National Tournament was played. A total of 59 Lutheran grade school teams from around the country corraled in Fort Wayne, 32 boys teams and 27 girls teams. This is the first time Fort Wayne has been the location for the LBAA national tournament.

Rob Gasser, the President, and Director of technology and marketing says that Fort Wayne is a great city to have a national basketball tournament and not to mention the state of Indiana where basketball is huge.

“It’s really well received, it’s great Indiana is the basketball state of America as far as I’m concerned,” said Gasser. “It’s wonderful it’s great to have all this basketball played at one time,” Gasser said.

Gasser also adds that Fort Wayne the perfect place to see all the faces of the family and kids that he only sees once a year for the LBAA national tournament.

“I just love all the kids, I don’t see them until I have been talking to coaches and parents and officials and everybody before the tournament starts,” Gasser said. “All the parents and all the students and all the athletes and everybody has responded that this is awesome and they can’t wait to play,” said Gasser.

Heading just a few short minutes down the road where the 2022 NCAA Division III Men’s Basketball Championship where the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum hosted the other national tournament in Fort Wayne.

The championship game on Saturday was a match-up between Elmhurst and Randolph-Macon. Elmhurst traveling from Illinois and Randolph-Macon traveling from Virginia.

Mike Shauer, chair of the Division III Men’s Basketball Committee, says it was great to be back in Fort Wayne watching basketball.

“It’s amazing right, both being back in terms of Fort Wayne and the hospitality that we’ve had here and Indiana is obviously a great basketball state,” Shauer said. “We were fortunate to have a team from Indiana in our final four, for Wabash,” said Shauer. “It’s always special to get to this point, but probably intensified a little bit by the fact that we have been without a tournament the last two years,” Shauer said.

For only being division three, Shauer says the city gives the teams a”big-time feel.”

“I think it is a unique blend of a location that sort of specializes in what we do,” said Shauer. “Some college basketball, basketball in general in the state of Indiana is significant and certainly in Fort Wayne,” Shauer said. “Being a smaller city, really gives us a tremendous amount of hospitality and gives us a big-time feel,” said Shauer. “So I think that unique combination really makes Fort Wayne a special place to be,” Shauer said.

Fort Wayne has been the location for many sporting events and will be for years to come.

The NCAA Division III Men’s Basketball Championship will be held in Fort Wayne until 2026 and the LBAA hopes to have their national basketball tournament held in Fort Wayne in the future.