FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)- The Fort Wayne Komets and WANE 15 for a blood drive Wednesday. In recent weeks, there has been a decline in blood donations. A 20% drop in blood supply.

To donate blood, donors need to bring a blood donor card or driver’s license, or two other forms of identification that are required at check-in. People who are 17 years old, weigh at least 110 pounds, and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood.

“We know our Fort Wayne community cares for its neighbors, and this blood drive is an opportunity to step to help others in need,” said Scott Sproat, Fort Wayne Komets Executive VP/Co-Owner. “We are glad to roll up our sleeves to save lives.”

Participating donors will receive great incentives for this blood drive, which include receiving free admission to a Komets home exhibition game, a free t-shirt, and a $10 e-gift card to a merchant of choice.

Sign up to donate your blood can be found here.