FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Foster, Shoaff and McMillen Park golf courses will open for the 2023 season this week, City of Fort Wayne officials announced Monday.

Foster and Shoaff will open at noon on Tuesday while McMillen will open 10 a.m. Wednesday.

After opening day, the first start time will be 10 a.m. at the courses until at least the end of the month, city officials said. All of the courses will start out as walking only and opening for the driving ranges will be a day-to-day decision.

City golf courses begin operations at sunrise and close 30 minutes prior to sunset, weather permitting, officials said.

When inclement weather occurs, courses may close for a short period, or for the day, depending on the severity of the weather. To check on course availability or to schedule tee times, call the golf course clubhouse where you want to play.

Those numbers and websites are:

Foster Park Golf Course 427-6735 www.fostergolfcourse.com McMillen Park Golf Course and Driving Range 427-6710 www.mcmillengolfcourse.com Shoaff Park Golf Course and Driving Range 427-6745 www.shoaffgolfcourse.com

Season passes are on sale at the Main Parks Office at 705 E. State Blvd. To schedule league reservations, an outing for a business or tournaments, contact Gary Whitacre, manager of golf operations by phone at (260) 427-6016 or email gary.whitacre@cityoffortwayne.org.