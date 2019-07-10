Fort Wayne Fire/Police to play in annual softball game

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The 45th annual “Rager-Stiverson” Memorial Softball Game will take place this evening.

The game was created in 1974 to honor the lives of two Fort Wayne first responders who died in the line of duty. Michael Thomas Rager was the Fort Wayne Fire Department District Chief when he died in 1972. This year is the 50th anniversary of passing of Patrolman Kenneth P. Stiverson, who died in 1969.

While the game is quite competitive for both departments, who each want bragging rights, the event is also used as a fundraiser for charity. Last year the event raised nearly two-thousand dollars.

The event starts with a ceremony at 6:30 PM, followed by first pitch at 7:00 PM. It will be played at Fort Wayne Turnes Field, located at 3636 Parnell Ave.