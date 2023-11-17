FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The holidays can be a difficult time for some people, but one Fort Wayne man has made it his mission to make sure everyone has a meal for Thanksgiving.

Roberto Garcia and Eddie Arevalo both grew up with families who instilled in them to help others. It’s in their DNA. So when they were in a position to do just that, they jumped on the opportunity.

“I come from a very humble family. We always had, but my dad had always shown me to give back even if we have a little bit. Because there’s always somebody that’s going to be in need. For me, I find it very rewarding to give back to people. Sometimes people think it’s for others, but in reality i think we get blessed at the end of the day.” Eddie Arevalo

Roberto and Eddie don’t like the spotlight, so when this caught wind on social media they were nervous. They had been helping families and people in need for a while now, but with more and more people coming forward, the need became greater. What started out as helping 6 families, quickly grew to helping an entire community.

They needed a bigger venue, they needed volunteers, and they needed a way to give people hope and a meal for the holidays. Roberto has only been here for 4 years and he has quickly realized how strong the community is here in Fort Wayne.

“I’m not going to lie I was nervous. I called Eddie and said I was nervous and he told me lets do it. But the community has been a big help in providing meals and their time in making this work. I can’t thank them enough.” Roberto Garcia.

On Thanksgiving Day, they will provide meals for people who need them, but will also provide themselves for people who just don’t want to be alone for the holidays. Anyone is welcome to stop by.

If you can’t make it to the Iglesia de Dios church on Bluffton road, they will have volunteers to come to you to provide you a meal for Thanksgiving. Meals will be provided starting at 1:30 pm at 7101 Bluffton Road.

As for what’s next and if they plan on continuing to help people during the holidays…

“I say as long as God allows it, keep going. I plan on doing as much as i can going forward.” Roberto Garcia

If you would like to get involved with their mission and help you can get in contact with them through their facebook page.