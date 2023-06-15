A Chicago-based company wants to open an electronic car business for sales, service and delivery on Lima Road.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A Chicago-based company is looking to open an electric car dealer that would sell, service and deliver the vehicles.

An application was submitted this month and will be discussed at the Fort Wayne Plan Commission’s public hearing on July 10.

The company, KDP Fort Wayne IN LLC, registered on North Clark Street in Chicago, is seeking to rezone a five-acre parcel at 6043 Lima Rd. from one commercial zoning (SC) to C3 to allow a car business. The company also wants a waiver to install an ornamental 6-foot high fence within the front yard setback. The property used to be home to a Gander Mountain store.

“Failure to grant the waiver request would result in the reduction of available outdoor storage area; this reduction in area would preclude tenancy of the building and ultimately make the project infeasible.

No other information on the type of electric cars that would be sold, serviced and delivered on the property was available on the application. The existing 31,000 square foot building is vacant.

KDP has been contacted several times this week without success. The Fort Wayne Plan Commission told WANE there is no further information.

EV registrations are growing in every state, led by growth in California, Florida and Texas, according to data collected by the Alternative Fuels Data Center, at the U.S. Department of Energy. In 2020, there were nearly 7,000 electric vehicles registered in Indiana; a number that jumped to 10,360 by 2021.

Site plan places the business adjacent to Home Depot on Lima Road.

The number of electric cars in Allen County will grow as more models become available, dealers say. While Tesla, currently the most popular EV brand, doesn’t have a standalone store here, Preferred Auto service director Mike McFarland said his company acquired a few Teslas for resale.

Tom Kelley, grandson of Jim Kelley, founder of Kelley Automotive Group in Fort Wayne, said his firm has been training its staff for the last two years to service electric vehicles , but has a number of EVs for sale right now.

Later this year, expect the Chevrolet Blazer, Silverado and Equinox models, Kelley said. The company has delivered a few Cadillac Lyric models already.

“We’re stating to see an increase and interest,” Kelley said. Some buyers have “range anxiety,” worried that the battery will go dead, but many drivers use electronic cars primarily for local driving.

McFarland said Teslas are currently serviced by a local technician who will go an owner’s home or business. Anything more challenging is serviced in Indianapolis, he said.

“Anything that’s wearable – brakes, tires and rims – we can handle that. Anything major – steering, touch screen, battery – (we cannot),” McFarland said.

Tesla was contacted for this story, but has not responded.