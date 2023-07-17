FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne Community Schools (FWCS) is offering a two-week orientation for all new teachers in the district starting Monday.

The orientation will offer more than 150 new FWCS teachers the opportunity to understand district resources and the priorities of literacy, numeracy, and well-being. It also offers new teachers the opportunity to build a relationship with their peers and departments that support the schools.

Previously, the new teacher orientation was only two days long, leaving many teachers feeling overwhelmed with the amount of information. The hope of extending the orientation is to help new teachers in the district feel confident about the start of the school year.