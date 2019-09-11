Fort Wayne community remembers 9/11 by city’s honoring first responders

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – On the 18th anniversary of the September 11 attacks, residents across Northeast Indiana spent their Patriots Day in remembrance.

Coventry Meadows Assisted Living, located on the southwest side of Fort Wayne, hosted a cookout for first responders today. The cookout features members of the Fort Wayne Fire Department and the Aboite Fire Department.

“The residents want to be able to show their gratitude for our first responders that serve this community…We have unfortunately needed their services in the past, so we want to be able to show our gratitude to them,” said Coventry Meadows Assisted Living Executive Director, Lindsey Broyles.

“For them to take the time like this to honor those who everyday work for them, it’s pretty appreciative and we’re sure thankful for it,” said Fort Wayne firefighter, Bob Taylor.

Across town, people planted flags at the Fort Wayne Police and Fire Memorial located on Wells Street. This is an annual tradition that has occurred each year since the memorial opened in 2005.

“I watch them, they’ll say a prayer afterwards or while they are doing it, the kids, some of them will sit and kind of get down on their knees and talk about it and stuff. And when you see that, my god, your heart can’t help but open up,” said Jerry Vandeveer, who is the president of the Fort Wayne Police and Fire Memorial.

A group of people were seen carrying a large flag through Promenade Park today. They made nine laps around the park, stopping at times to read and reflect on the tragedy that was 9/11.

“This is a very great honor to be here, firefighters, police officers, and all the first responders, and military members around the world who give their lives and they sacrifice their lives just so we can enjoy our freedoms here at home,” said Mike Patmore, who was seeing carry the large flag through the park.