Fort Wayne City Council holds resolution to support hazard pay

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne’s City Council has shelved a resolution that would provide city employees with hazard pay for a second time.

Council held the initial proposal on May 12 to add several amendments. Those were introduced and approved Tuesday night, but the resolution itself was not passed out of the committee session.

The amendments include providing city employee-specific COVID-19 testing sites and only using federal funds like the CARES Act for the added pay.

Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb has $300 million from the CARES Act to disperse throughout the state, and that includes $8.7 million for Fort Wayne.

The act requires that funds be used for employees that are directly responding to the COVID-19 pandemic. Several of the departments that city council is hoping to give the pay to would not fit that description.

City Council also acknowledged that they are waiting to hear a more specific number of employees that the pay would impact.