Fort Wayne city council approves police body cameras and new electric car charging stations

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — In a unanimous vote, Fort Wayne City Council voted in favor of police body cameras.

“It shows us that everybody is willing to move on and get these cameras that everybody wants,” Fort Wayne Police Chief Steve Reed said. “I think it gives everyone a sense of comfort in dealing with it because your interactions are being recorded.”

Tuesday night the council approved an ordinance that would add more than 200 cameras to the force. In total 320 Fort Wayne Police officers would be fitted with a camera. Council also approved additional storage for the system that would house all the camera videos.

“You (Chief Reed) laid out a plan and now you are exceeding so I want to thank you for your diligence in the matter,” District 2 Councilman Russ Jehl said during Monday nights City Council meeting.

“I am very glad to see that we will be moving faster than we originally thought,” District 6 Councilwoman Sharon Tucker said. “Being able to see them moving in faster makes me really happy.”

With the approval, Chief Reed said the goal is to have a majority of Fort Wayne police officers will have a camera by the end of the year. The cost of cameras is just under a million dollars.

Groups of 25 to 30 cops will be given their camera at a time. Police vehicles will be fitted with docking stations for the cameras to sit on, and then officers will be trained on how to use the devices.

Officers will be the ones activating the cameras and will have to be worn while they are on duty. If the officer turns the camera off intentionally Chief Reed says the officer will face disciplinary action. However, the action, as well as the policies surrounding the cameras, is still under discussion.

Currently, the Fort Wayne Police Department is working to update its policies surrounding police body cameras. Who can view the video, when, how long footage is stored, when and where a camera can record, and what private information could be redacted are all items under review?

“Now that we have the body cameras I’m so happy the Chief is on top of that,” City Councilwoman At-Large Michelle Chambers said. “I am looking to get those policies and procedures and going through them and getting them out to the community so they understand them as well. I think it’s a great time for our city as a whole.”

Mayor Tom Henry is also excited to the city moving forward.

I’m encouraged that the proposal to purchase more body cameras brought forth by the City Administration and the Fort Wayne Police Department has been approved by City Council. The purchase of additional body cameras for the Fort Wayne Police Department is an important next step in our efforts to provide the best public safety services possible. Open communication, accessibility, community relations, and trust are critical as our officers serve and protect residents and businesses each day. Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry

Chief Reed says the policies will be updated and posted online in the next few months. During that time the mayor and chief will go through the information given to them by the Commission on Police Reform and Racial Justice, which asks for the police department to focus on Race Relations, Communication, and Departmental Transparency.

The city council also voted to accept a grant that would bring more electric car charging stations to Fort Wayne. The Volkswagen Electric Vehicle Project Funding Grant Program is established in conjunction with a statewide electric vehicle charging network.

Toward the end of the meeting, Councilman Jehl also discussed giving Project Mastodon a tax abatement. A public hearing will be held Tuesday, March 23 at 5:30 p.m. to discuss the project.