Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo hiring for summer season

Fort Wayne, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo is preparing to open for the season by holding a Summer Job Fair to fill seasonal positions.

Job openings include:

Zoo Education Interpreters

Zoo Camp Counselors

Front Gate Associates

Food Concessions

Gift Shop

Operations Support

All openings are temporary positions, ranging from 15 to 40 hours per week during the zoo season: mid-April through mid-October.

The job fair will be held on March 6 and requires pre-registration, the zoo said.

Zoo Job Fair 2021:

Pre-registration is required to attend and interview

Participants must pre-register at www.kidszoo.org/jobfair

Complete application and bring to the Job Fair

The number of Job Fair participants will be carefully limited to allow for safe social distancing

Face coverings will be required

Anyone unable to attend on March 6 can apply prior to and after the job fair, the zoo said.

For additional details, registration and application forms, visit the zoo’s website.