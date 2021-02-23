Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo hiring for summer season

Fort Wayne, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo is preparing to open for the season by holding a Summer Job Fair to fill seasonal positions.
Job openings include:
- Zoo Education Interpreters
- Zoo Camp Counselors
- Front Gate Associates
- Food Concessions
- Gift Shop
- Operations Support
All openings are temporary positions, ranging from 15 to 40 hours per week during the zoo season: mid-April through mid-October.
The job fair will be held on March 6 and requires pre-registration, the zoo said.
Zoo Job Fair 2021:
- Pre-registration is required to attend and interview
- Participants must pre-register at www.kidszoo.org/jobfair
- Complete application and bring to the Job Fair
- The number of Job Fair participants will be carefully limited to allow for safe social distancing
- Face coverings will be required
Anyone unable to attend on March 6 can apply prior to and after the job fair, the zoo said.
For additional details, registration and application forms, visit the zoo’s website.