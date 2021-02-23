Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo hiring for summer season

by: Corinne Moore

Fort Wayne, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo is preparing to open for the season by holding a Summer Job Fair to fill seasonal positions.

Job openings include:

  • Zoo Education Interpreters
  • Zoo Camp Counselors
  • Front Gate Associates
  • Food Concessions
  • Gift Shop
  • Operations Support

All openings are temporary positions, ranging from 15 to 40 hours per week during the zoo season: mid-April through mid-October.

The job fair will be held on March 6 and requires pre-registration, the zoo said.

Zoo Job Fair 2021:

  • Pre-registration is required to attend and interview
  • Participants must pre-register at www.kidszoo.org/jobfair
  • Complete application and bring to the Job Fair
  • The number of Job Fair participants will be carefully limited to allow for safe social distancing
  • Face coverings will be required

Anyone unable to attend on March 6 can apply prior to and after the job fair, the zoo said.

For additional details, registration and application forms, visit the zoo’s website.

