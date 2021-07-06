Fort Wayne based Allied Payment Network opens door to buy, sell bitcoin

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A Fort Wayne based payment services company is allowing customers to buy, sell and hold the cryptocurrency known as bitcoin.

Allied Payment Network (Allied), which provides online and mobile digital payment services to community financial institutions, announced Tuesday it has entered into a partnership with NYDIG, a leading technology and financial services firm dedicated to bitcoin.

The partnership allows financial institutions to offer their customers the ability to buy, sell and hold bitcoin. Allied is the first bill pay provider in the industry to embed this service in its platform and offer it to financial institutions.

Bitcoin adoption has increased 207% over the 10-year period beginning July 2010, according to a 2021 Mercator Advisory Group study. This partnership helps financial institutions meet that demand, while providing consumers a secure, easy-to-use alternative to transacting with unregulated bitcoin entities.

Consumers get seamless access to NYDIG’s secure, regulated platform for bitcoin upon logging into the financial institution’s bill pay platform via online banking or mobile app. Allied and NYDIG will also be working toward additional capabilities such as the ability for consumers to make digital payments funded by bitcoin.