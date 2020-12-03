Fort Wayne bar closed by health department due to violation

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Mitchell’s Sports Bar and Grill in Fort Wayne has been shut down by the health department.

According to a red sign on the entrance of the bar the Allen County Health Department closed the establishment due to violating the governors executive order Wednesday. The sign does not say how long the bar will be closed or the exact reason the bar was closed.

Earlier in the day WANE 15 went to the bar and found several patrons without masks and not socially distancing.



Both pictures were taken on Dec. 2, 2020.

Picture taken the night of Gov. Holcomb’s new restrictions.

A viewer shared this picture of what it looked like the night new restrictions went into effect.

Last week the Allen County Health Department told WANE 15 that the bar had received two complaints on Nov. 2.

WANE 15 has reached out to the Allen County Health Department.

*This story will be updated as more information becomes available.