FORT WAYNE, IND. (WANE)- Are you looking for something to do this summer? Look no further than the Fort Wayne Ballet performance.

The Fort Wayne Ballet is performing its Firefly Tour from May 17 to May 22 in various locations throughout Northeast Indiana.

Dates and locations are:

Kehoe Park, Bluffton

Tuesday, May 17, 2022 | 7 PM

Glover Pavilion, Warsaw

Thursday, May 19, 2022 | 7 PM

DeKalb Outdoor Theatre, Auburn

Friday, May 20, 2022 | 7:30 PM

Roman Beer Stage, Angola

Saturday, May 21, 2022 | 7 PM

Promenade Park, Downtown Fort Wayne

Sunday, May 22, 2022 | 2 PM

All performances are free and open to the public. Visit the Fort Wayne Ballet website for more information.