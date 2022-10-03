FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne Ballet is performing “Dracula” later this month and Sunday they held an ice cream social event to promote the performance.

Dancers said “Dracula” is a departure from your typical ballet.

David Claypool is playing Dracula and said ballet is a unique art form that he encourages people to enjoy ballet.

“If they haven’t been to a ballet, I think it’s a great exposure to seeing something and receiving emotion through movement. Everybody says you can read a lot about somebody just through their body language and I think dances are a personification of that. So, if you want to see a much more exaggerated look on what is sadness? How can we pull at the heart strings through movement? I think that’s one of the many reasons you should come and see ballet,” Claypool said

Dracula runs from October 29th through the 31st.