FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Ivy tech hosted the inaugural Northeast Indiana Defense Summit on Monday, April 11th.

The summit hosted members of the defense industry from across the country, notably Oculus founder Palmer Lucky and US representative from Alabama’s 3rd congressional district Mike Rogers.

Palmer Luckey and representative Jim Banks

The event was aimed at providing a place for the defense industry to network and share collective knowledge.

For Indiana representative Jim Banks however, it meant a great deal more for his home district.

“We make things here, and the more innovation that occurs in places like silicon valley or on the west coast or east coast, they come to northeast Indiana to build their products.”

He hopes that the event will serve to bring more business to what he says is already a hub for manufacturing, claiming that his district (Indiana’s third congressional district) has more manufacturing jobs per capita than any other district in the United States.

Banks was optimistic that the event would happen again next year.