Fort Wayne Animal Care & Control’s ‘skinny dog’ humanely euthanized

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — After receiving extensive medical care, Fort Wayne Animal Care and Control announced that the emaciated dog has died.

The dog was found on July 1 by someone along an access road near the former Target building in the 7600 block of South Anthony Boulevard. The male dog was a Beagle or Brittany mix breed and was approximately one year old.

The dog was unable to walk when it was found.

Veterinarians at the Fort Wayne Animal Care and Control Center took him in and tried to nurse him back to health. He was showing signs of improvement last week but started to decline on Thursday.

He received a blood transfusion on Friday afternoon in hopes it would help him become stable. Friday evening, the shelter says it was evident that the transfusion was unsuccessful in helping his condition, and the medical team made the decision to euthanize him to end his suffering.



The investigation is ongoing. The Fort Wayne Animal Care and Control Center is asking anyone that has information regarding the case to call the office at 427-1244 option 1.