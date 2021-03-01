Fort Wayne Animal Care & Control offering new resources to find lost pets

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – This March, Fort Wayne Animal Care & Control (FWACC) is participating in the No Place Like Home Challenge by launching new resources for pet owners as well as offering free microchips and ID tags to increase the number of lost pets returned to their owners.

The No Place Like Home Challenge is a national effort to keep more pets at home and out of the shelter, focusing on lost pets, the press release said. One in three pets will become lost at some point in their life. In 2020, only 38% of the 4,667 lost animals that were brought to FWACC were reclaimed by their owners.

FWACC announced it will be offering free microchips and ID tags to Allen County residents during the entire month of March.

“Up-to-date identification tags and microchips are the best ways to ensure your pet is returned if it becomes lost” FWACC said.

Pet owners can visit the shelter between between noon – 4 p.m. Monday – Friday to get their pet(s) microchipped and get a personalized ID tag, FWACC said. Free microchips will be available to the first 250 pet owners, and there is no limit on the number of free ID tags. Pet owners must bring a photo ID and proof of ownership like vet records to the shelter.

If a pet is already microchipped, make sure all information linked to the pet’s chip is up-to-date so the owner can be contacted if the pet becomes lost. Learn more about updating information here.

The shelter said it is also partnering with Finding Rover to provide pet facial recognition software to help identify lost pets. Pet owners can upload a picture of a lost pet to Finding Rover and the software will search FWACC’s and nearby shelter’s photo databases as well as other reported lost pets to find a match. Pet owners can also upload photos of found pets. To access Finding Rover’s lost pet database click here.

“Losing a pet can be devastating. Not knowing what to do when your pet is lost can make the situation even more stressful. Being prepared and always having ID tags with current information and a permanent microchip are essential to being reunited with your pet,” FWACC said.

To see more tips on what to do if you LOSE a pet or FIND a lost pet click here.

Pet owners can contact Fort Wayne Animal Care & Control at 260-427-1244 option 1 with questions or visit fwacc.org.