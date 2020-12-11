Fort Wayne Amazon delivery station reaches first peak season

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – After opening in October, Amazon’s peak season has started at Fort Wayne’s delivery station. Thousands of packages per day are organized and loaded up in vans at the facility before being delivered around the area.

“Everyone at Amazon knows that peak season is our busiest, but also our funnest time of the year,” Site Leader Joe White told WANE 15 during an exclusive walkthrough of the process. “We get excited about everything we can do for the customers.

While work has started on a fulfillment center near the airport, the people at the delivery station are not ‘picking and packing.’ They specialize in the logistics of transferring packages from place to place.

“We sort it during the night,” White explained. “We have all the packages prepped and ready to go into carts. And as each wave comes in, we’ve got about 20 minutes to load it up. One person per cart. They load it up into the vans and then everyone dispatches safely, together.”

With hundreds of drivers crisscrossing the area, including into the evening hours, Amazon has asked those expecting packages to turn porch lights on, make sure the address is visible and to keep pets inside.

“Our delivery service partners hire their drivers to deliver packages in the community,” White said. “We also have a fleet of flex drivers. They are independent contractors that pick up a three-hour, a three-and-a-half-hour or four-hour route and they come in and pick up those routes and are able to go deliver them in their vehicles as well.”

Vans are loaded up with Amazon packages at Fort Wayne’s delivery station before being delivered around the area.

With faster delivery times, other services have been introduced to the area with the arrival of the delivery station. They include online tracking and expected delivery windows for packages.

“I’ve been in retail for over 14 years,” White added. “For me, this kind of operation is exciting. Really, it’s about building that consistency a little bit day after day, just making everything safe and routine for the team, so that every day it really feels no different from us on a day to day basis.”