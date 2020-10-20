Fort Wayne Airport appreciates customers

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – To say “thank you” to its customers, Fort Wayne International Airport will celebrate Customer Appreciation Week from Oct. 19 – 23.

FWA says it plans to thank and celebrate its passengers while keeping the “new normal” in mind.

Throughout the week customers can enjoy free coffee drinks in the morning from Conjure Coffee, beer and snack samples from Chapman’s Brewing throughout the day.

Packaged cookies from Ellison Bakery are available to customers as well.

Ice cream and giveaway bags will also be distributed. All giveaways and treats are free to all ticketed passengers.

For more information check out FWA’s Facebook page.