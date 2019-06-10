Fort Wayne Air Show attracts 51,000+ visitors

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The 2019 Fort Wayne Air Show is in the books, but the city is still abuzz with excitement after a high-flying weekend full of action.

The weekend launched on Friday night with a commemoration of the 75th anniversary of D-Day and a welcome party for the United States Air Force Thunderbirds at Parkview Field.

The main event then kicked off on a beautiful Saturday morning at the 122nd Fighter Wing Air National Guard Base. Spectators were wowed by a display of military aircraft, precision aerobatics, and other high-octane entertainment.

“The Thunderbirds are an irresistible draw for anyone who wants to see what their jets can do under the command of the best Air Force aviators in the world,” said Col. Kyle Noel, Executive Director of the Fort Wayne Air Show.

Sunday got off to a bit of rainy start, but that didn’t stop the show from going on. Although a few acts had to be altered or canceled, the headlining Thunderbirds still put on a show that won’t soon be forgotten.

“It was our pleasure to host the Thunderbirds and all of the pilots and performers for the air show this weekend,” Col. Noel said.

In all, more than 51,000 people made their way out to the Air National Guard Base this weekend, with thousands of others watching the skies from home.

This was the first year since 2016 Fort Wayne hosted an air show. Around 36,000 people attended the show that year.

Although it’s not clear when the next one will be, Col. Noel said it won’t be the last.

“The fact that we had more than 50,000 people come through our gates was testament to this event,” Col. Noel said. “We look forward to hosting another air show.”