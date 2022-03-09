DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – At first, nothing would happen.

She’d drive to his house to pick him up in her car. Then they’d just coast down the road so the two of them could spend time together.

But soon enough, the teenager was picking up her high school soccer coach almost every weekend. And then they began having sex.

Now, he’s facing prison time.

Landon Cochran, of Auburn, pleaded guilty to one count of child seduction in DeKalb Superior Court on Tuesday, according to court records.

As part of the plea agreement, another count of child seduction will be dropped and his sentencing is left up to the judge. His level of felony typically carries a possible sentence of six months to 2 1/2 years and up to a $10,000 fine.

He’s scheduled to be sentenced in April.

Cochran was a DeKalb High School girls soccer coach when he began spending time with the girl, according to court documents.

The incidents involving Cochran took place with a player on the soccer team on or about Sept. 27, 2019 through Dec. 31, 2020.

The player told police that in Sept. 2019 Cochran, “contacted her through Instagram and requested her to pick him up from downtown Auburn and give him a ride to his [home] in Auburn,” court documents said.

The two eventually exchanged phone numbers and began texting.

The girl told police that within a couple of weeks they made arrangements for her to pick Cochran up from his home. The pair drove down the road and spent time together in her vehicle, a probable cause affidavit said.

At this time, the girl said nothing physical happened because Cochran said “he did not want to get caught.”

The affidavit said the girl began picking up Cochran almost every weekend to spend time together.

According to the girl, in March or April 2020, their relationship became physical, and she and Cochran began having sexual intercourse in her vehicle when she would pick him up.

This happened on multiple occasions in her vehicle on a road in Auburn, according to the affidavit.

Police noted in the affidavit a friend the girl said that in the summer of 2020, she and the girl were staying the night together at a friend’s house when the girl told her that she was “sleeping with” Cochran. The affidavit said that while at the house, the girl left the house around 3 a.m. and when she returned she said she’d gone to see Cochran, the affidavit said.

Cochran was arrested in June and subsequently fired.