AVON, Ind. (WANE) – A former Portland Police officer who admitted to trying to have sex with a minor received a six-year prison sentence Tuesday.

A jury in Hendricks Superior court found Joshua Clark guilty of one count of child solicitation after a trial earlier this past summer, according to court records.

Clark resigned from his department shortly after his arrest in May 2021.

The Avon Police Department arrested Clark after investigators were “notified of an incident” in which Clark had been accused of attempting to meet up with an underage child to potentially engage in sex, according to previous media stories.

Clark travelled to an Olive Garden in Hendricks County, which is just west of Indianapolis, and planned to meet with a 14-year-old girl he believed he had been communicating with, according to The Muncie-Star Press.

Instead of a girl, though, he was confronted by a vigilante group who had been posing as juveniles while communicating with Clark, the newspaper reported. The group then posted a video of the encounter on Facebook, which became widely viewed.

“Like many others who were rightfully disturbed by the video shared publicly online, Avon Detectives and Portland Police Chief Josh Stephenson were in immediate communication to investigate this matter,” a statement from the Avon Police Department said at the time.

Clark was subsequently removed from all law enforcement duties without pay pending an investigation. He later resigned from the Portland Police Department.

“Any crime allegedly committed against a child is appalling; one involving a law enforcement officer is completely unacceptable,” the Portland police posted on its Facebook page at that time.

As part of his sentencing, Clark received credit for about 100 days for the time he spent in jail, court records said.