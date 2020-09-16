Former North Side football standout fatally shot in Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WANE) – North Side High School graduate and former Legends football standout Theo Redmond was fatally shot early Tuesday morning in Youngstown, Ohio.

We can confirm that Theo Redmond passed away earlier today. Our love and prayers are with the Redmond Family. pic.twitter.com/NCOjLrmeeg — North Side Football (@FW_NorthSideFB) September 16, 2020

According to WANE’s NEXSTAR affiliate in Youngstown, WKBN, a shooting took place on the city’s west side shortly after 1 a.m. on Tuesday morning.

The Youngstown Police Department found one male victim, in his early 20s, inside a house who died of an apparent gunshot wound.

Multiple people were inside the home at the time of the shooting, including several young children. No other injuries were reported.

No arrests have been made at this time.

A hard-hitting safety, the 6-foot-3, 200-pound Redmond was a standout player for Mike Brevard’s Legends. He graduated in 2020.