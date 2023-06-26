INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A former Coca-Cola bottling plant has won Indiana Landmarks’ 2023 Cook Cup. The award is given annually to the property owner who has done the best job of restoring a historically significant building in Indiana.

Indiana Landmarks awarded Hendricks Commercial Properties the Cook Cup based on its restoration of the plant which is now the centerpiece of the Bottleworks District in Indianapolis; a $300 million, 12-acre culinary, arts, and entertainment hub in downtown Indianapolis.

The plant opened in the early 1900’s acting originally as a bottling plant for ginger ale and other soft drinks. In 1931, after Jim and Lee Yuckner purchased the plant, charging it to Indianapolis’s Coca-Cola Bottling Plant, the Yuckner’s hired Rubush & Hunter an architecture firm to turn the plant into an Art Deco showpiece.

The building then went through various owners, one being the Indianapolis Public Schools, using the facility as support for buses and storage. In 2016, Hendricks Commercial Properties’ proposed to redevelop the plant into a multi use complex. Hendricks partnered with architect firm RATIO to restore the building into the now 139-room hotel that pulls from historic ties while also working with a local ceramicist who restored the original bold tiling. Despite the Bottleworks Hotel opening during the pandemic, the business had done well attracting attention worldwide.

“Hendricks’ adaptation of the former Coca-Cola Bottling Plant is a transformative project that exemplifies superior preservation practice and economic revitalization,” added Marsh Davis, President of Indiana Landmarks.

The redevelopment’s focus was on respecting and keeping the buildings rich history, in order to bring it up to date with the current neighborhood. The project is still ongoing with plans to add more parking, retail, offices and housing that will act as a bridge to the surrounding historic neighborhood.