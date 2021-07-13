For the second time, Fort Wayne City Council votes down the no vaccine passport resolution

FILE – In this undated photo, provided by NY Governor’s Press Office on Saturday March 27, 2021, is the new “Excelsior Pass” app, a digital pass that people can download to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test. Vaccine passports being developed to verify COVID-19 immunization status and allow inoculated people to more freely travel, shop and dine have become the latest flash point in America’s perpetual political wars, with Republicans portraying them as a heavy-handed intrusion into personal freedom and private health choices. (NY Governor’s Press Office via AP, File)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Council members once again debated a proposal that would make a vaccine passport illegal in the city Tuesday. Councilmen Jason Arp (4th district) and Paul Ensley (1st district) are the resolution’s co-sponsors.

Vaccine passports would require travelers to show proof of a COVID-19 vaccination. The resolution argues that vaccine passports and other government requirements “disenfranchises local citizens of the right to make their own health care choices and move freely within society” and says that residents have the right to refuse vaccinations based on religion, medical or personal reasons.

It failed at Council in June but Councilmen Arp brought it up Tuesday night for reconsideration. The resolution passed a reconsideration vote so council could once again debate and vote.

The resolution did not pass with a 4:4 vote. Councilman Russ Jehl abstained from the vote.