(WANE) The McRib sandwich made its debut at Kansas City area McDonald’s restaurants back in 1981 and ever since it’s been given “for a limited time” status around most of the country.

The seasoned boneless pork patty with BBQ sauce, slivered onions, and dill pickles has its adamant followers and those fans will be able to chow down on McRibs starting November 11.

The sandwich will be available at McDonald’s restaurants in Indiana and southwest Michigan. You guessed; for a limited time.