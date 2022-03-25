FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Food prices are on the rise everywhere.

The reasons why for the uptick at the store are manifold. The war in Ukraine and fluctuating temperatures are two major culprits of the shortage.

But where does the pressure land to fix it? Can it be done domestically? What’s the time frame?

Longtime agriculture expert (and Fort Wayne resident) David Kohli weighed in on the situation, and pointed toward the upcoming crop season.

“I’ve never seen this before, when you get a near record crop with record demand… If our crop flops, then you will see even higher prices.”

Many are predicting a somewhat dry summer which could impact growing season tremendously. And while Kohli has recognized that, he also is encouraged by developments in seed engineering that have yielded more drought resistant crops, saying it doesn’t affect us like it did in the past.

Another popular question being asked is, could the United States and Canada attempt to make up for the global shortage by prioritizing its farming output? Kohli feels that reality is pretty unlikely.

“We can go a long way to making up the difference but no… we have some partners but I don’t think Canada and the US can do it alone.”

While the solution for the issue plaguing the wallets of grocery shoppers isn’t readily apparent, we’ll all have out eyes on the upcoming harvest.