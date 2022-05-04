FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Food pantries and alternative “community pantries,” have been short on donated canned goods.

Forward Indiana, a group that is committed to re-uniting communities and encouraging collective awareness and action, started “community pantries” during the COVID-19 pandemic. It’s a similar model to the Little Library’s “take a book leave a book,” system.

Those with surplus could leave nonperishables in the pantry, and those in need could take them without contact.

The only issue is that while the box system has been a success, the need for food in the boxes themselves is high.

“Families depend on these pantries now, we’ve been in the community for over a year and a half… If you have the means to share, please think of the pantries, think of you’re neighbors, the need is huge right now, ” said Sarah Thompson, who heads up the community boxes with Forward Indiana.

The 31 boxes are sprinkled around Fort Wayne and are decorated with art from local artists.