FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Flu season could soon peak in northeast Indiana as we move through the Christmas and New Years holidays.

Allen County Health Commissioner Dr. Tom Gutwein recently spoke with WANE 15 about the flu. He is the medical director at Parkview Regional Medical Center’s emergency department.

Dr. Gutwein said they’ve seen an increase in hospital visits for flu-like illnesses, but it hasn’t always turned out to be the flu; However, the flu is currently moving through the southern states of the country and it won’t be long before it moves up into Indiana, he said.

He said holiday get togethers are one of the big sickness spreader events.

Dr. Gutwein suggests people start actively working to avoid germs with the usual practices like washing hands, keeping distance from people, and coughing into arms.

His biggest suggestion is that people stay home if they’re feeling ill. Even if it means missing a family gathering.

“If you are sick, then you don’t want to be a spreader,” he said.

He also recommends people make sure they’re getting plenty of sleep and eating healthy. That will help the body better fight any bugs it does come into contact with.

Parkview provides options to find healthier eating choices here.