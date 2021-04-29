Flower sale to support the Botanical Conservatory

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Spring is when planting season begins and the Botanical Conservatory is making it easy to get gardens and flower beds ready.

The Botanical Conservatory is offering over 700 varieties of herbs, vegetable starters, flowering perennials hanging baskets and houseplants. Potting soil and seed packets will be available as well.

All plants for the sale are locally grown and all funds support the Fort Wayne Botanical conservatory. Order online beginning Thursday, April 29. The virtual sale is until May 4. Schedule a pick at Lawton Park Greenhouse May 7-9 and May 13-16.