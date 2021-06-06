Florida surgeon’s estate settles suit over plane crash death

KOKOMO, Ind. (AP) — The estate of a Florida plastic surgeon who died in 2019 when his small plane crashed in a central Indiana farm field shortly after takeoff has settled its lawsuit with the city of Kokomo.

The Kokomo Tribune reports that the estate of Daniel Greenwald will get a $700,000 payment, the maximum allowed under Indiana’s tort claim laws.

A Howard County judge approved the settlement Tuesday. Greenwald, a 59-year-old from Tampa, died in the October 2019 crash.

A lawsuit filed by his estate and his widow said a Kokomo Municipal Airport employee put the wrong fuel into Greenwald’s twin-engine Piper Aerostar 603P shortly before the deadly crash.