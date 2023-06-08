LAOTTO, Ind. (WANE) — The Hoffmann Family of Companies (HFC), a Florida-based company, has acquired Wayne Manufacturing.

Founded in 1963, Wayne Manufacturing produces dozens of products for the automobile industry from its plant in Laotto, Indiana, which is north of Huntertown.

“Wayne Manufacturing represents our continued focus on investments in the U.S. manufacturing sector,” said HFC Co-CEO Geoff Hoffmann. “With a 60-plus year heritage to build on, the team at Wayne are proud to provide their customers with a tried and true partnership.”

HFC said existing staff and management will stay at Wayne Manufacturing through the ownership transition.

Wayne Manufacturing initially started in Fort Wayne as Wayne Tool and Design before moving to a greenfield site in Laotto in 1982.