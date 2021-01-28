Flock Safety license plate cameras proposed for Bluffton

BLUFFTON, Ind. (WANE) — Police in Bluffton could soon know within seconds when a wanted felon or stolen vehicle enters the city with a proposed new camera system the chief of police is hoping the city will install.

Tuesday night, Bluffton Police Chief Kyle Randall went in front of the Bluffton City Council to present his proposal to add four Flock Safety Cameras to the Main Street Bridge on State Road 1.

The cameras would not be traffic or red light cameras. Instead, they would read the license plate on the back of the car and capture the make and model. The information and pictures would be run through a database that would show if the car was stolen or the owner had a warrant. That information would instantly be sent to the laptops in police cars 24-7.

View of the picture during the day

View of the picture during the night

Picture of the camera

The cameras would also not catch drivers running red lights, vehicles with parking violations, or vehicles with expired tags.

The cameras would not have facial recognition and the information collected would delete itself after 30 days in the system.

Though Chief Randall declined to go on camera he said the cameras would help police with investigations and not only solve crimes but deter them.

After his presentation, the council voted to table the cameras to allow for discussion and education on how it would impact the community.

WANE 15 wanted to learn more about the cameras and spoke with CEO and founder of Flock Safety Cameras, Garrett Langley who said that his company builds cameras, writes software, and more so officers can focus on their jobs.

Flock Safety has been in business for three years. The idea stemmed from a personal experience Langley had. Three years ago his neighborhood had a string of car break-ins. Langley took a picture from his Ring Doorbell of the man to the police but the photo was too grainy and police said that they needed a license plate. After his neighborhood was offered a camera system for more than a quarter of a million dollars. Langley and his friend decided to make their own camera. Sixty days later they had their first arrest and the idea took off.

Currently, Flock Safety is in over a thousand cities across the U.S. Indianapolis, Elkhart, and South Bend are three of the cities in Indiana that have Flock Safety cameras. If approved Bluffton would be the first in Northeast Indiana.

There are two components of the system, proactive and reactive.

“If a known individual is wanted comes into the city we can help stop them,” Langley said. “The reactive side is that if a crime occurs it’s a great evidence capture tool.”

Each camera is $2,500 a year, all four cameras in Bluffton would be $10,000 for the year. Langley best describes payment for the cameras like a subscription to Netflix. Every year the city can decide whether to renew contact with Flock Safety or not.

Unlike traffic cameras that catch drivers running red lights which lead to fines and money for the department, these cameras will not necessarily make the city money. However, Langley says they are worth the price.

“In my option, this is what normally happens, they will make an arrest the first day the cameras are installed,” Langley said. “And I would argue if I lived in Bluffton and that I knew that on a daily basis one less stolen car was out there and one less outstanding warrant was out there at $10,000 dollars that feels like a steal.”

During Tuesday night’s council meeting, council members had privacy concerns. Chief Randall says that he understands the privacy concerns and says it’s up to the city to decide if they want the cameras, but it would benefit the department. Langley also understands people’s worries.

“I worry about privacy too,” Langley said. “I love living in America, our general morals and beliefs. There’s a reason why I don’t live in China. I like the liberties I have however I also want to be safe. Our job as a company is to help the police department and the city finds that balance.”

Langley also said that the company believes in being transparent and auditing. Flock Safety requires every search performed to have a case number, so officers won’t be able to go in and ‘poke around.’ If a case number is made up it will be caught by an audit done by the chief and other senior-level officers. The auditing would also be transparent to members of the City Council who can ask for the data from the cameras.

“We believe that 99% percent of law enforcement in the country are hardworking people and they want that transparency because they know what they are doing is above board,” Langley said.

WANE 15 reached out to the ACLU who expressed concerns with the cameras.

”The ACLU of Indiana is extremely concerned about the desire and the technological advancements that make it possible for the government to collect information that, while not private, when aggregated may be used for purposes that we all would agree are inappropriate and invasive.” Ariella Sult, Communications Director, ACLU of Indiana.

There is no word on if or when the Bluffton City Council will bring the cameras back on the table.