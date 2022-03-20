NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Wildfires continue to engulf parts of North Texas in flames this afternoon as firefighters urgently work to bring them under control.

The National Weather Service took the unusual step of issuing not one, not two or even three, but four rare fire warnings for Eastland, Erath, Hood, and Montague Counties.

The last time a fire warning was issued was over four years ago in Parker County.

The largest fire, the Kidd fire, is about 30% contained, while the newest fire, the Big L fire, is 3,000 and just 5% contained.

The town of Lipan has been under an evacuation since earlier today. Tolar and Bluff Dale were under evacuation orders earlier as well, but those have since been cancelled.

Other parts of Eastland Complex fire are continuing to burn, but choppers aerially attacking the flames were able to make significant progress today in spite of the weather conditions.

Strong winds made it easy for fire to spread, and dry conditions limited the sources of water available.