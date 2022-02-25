FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – More than $170,000 in grants will support community-led projects ranging from new landscaping, replacing street signs and installing park benches all over the city, Fort Wayne’s Neighborhood Planning and Activation Workgroup announced Friday.

The grant money is being divvied up between 38 registered neighborhood associations in amounts of up to $5,000, according to the city.

Those grants were awarded as part of a program designed to support neighborhood beautification efforts that is run by the city’s Community Development Division.

Any registered neighborhood association can apply for the grant money, and this year the city received a record amount of grant applications from several associations that had not participated in the program previously.

“Neighborhoods are the backbone of Fort Wayne,” said Mayor Tom Henry in a media release. “It’s critical that we continue to make investments to ensure we have strong and vibrant neighborhoods.”

Each proposal from neighborhood associations requesting grant money was evaluated and scored based on criteria and funding available. The list below are the grant recipients and a short description of proposed projects:

Barrington Lake Estates Neighborhood – Refurbish the existing landscape around the neighborhood entrance and install new seating at the neighborhood pond

Grant amount $4,549.00

Bellshire Neighborhood – Replace existing mailboxes

Grant amount $4,995.00

Bloomingdale Neighborhood – Add a new trellis in the neighborhood and enhance surrounding landscape areas

Grant amount $5,000.00

Bluewater Neighborhood – Replace existing street signs and provide new information signage in the neighborhood

Grant amount $5,000.00



Brickshire Village Neighborhood – Plant trees and provide new landscaped screening area along Maysville Road behind neighborhood homes

Grant amount $4,720.00

Burning Tree Neighborhood – Add two park benches and concrete pads within the common area

Grant amount $5,000.00

Chandler’s Landing Neighborhood – Replace existing light fixtures with new energy efficient LED lights

Grant amount $3,500.00

Courts of Woodhurst Neighborhood – Redesign the existing landscaping within the community courtyard area

Grant amount $5,000.00

Covington Chase Neighborhood – Remove existing invasive plants and replace with new native trees and shrubs to restore the landscaped screening area

Grant amount $5,000.00

Covington Pines Neighborhood – Install a new entrance sign for the neighborhood

Grant amount $5,000.00

Covington Reserve III Neighborhood – Redesign the landscaped area around the current neighborhood entrance

Grant amount $4,985.00

Fall Creek Neighborhood – Install new riprap erosion control around neighborhood pond

Grant amount $4,200.00

Foxchase Condominiums – Install a landscaped area in order to create a rest area long the neighborhood trail

Grant amount $2,150.00

Glens of Liberty Mills Neighborhood – Repair and/or replace existing neighborhood entrance signs

Grant amount $5,000.00

Hamlets West Neighborhood – Remove existing invasive plants from the common area and replace with new landscaping

Grant amount $5,000.00

Hearthstone Neighborhood – Replace two existing outdated park benches

Grant amount $3,915.84

Historic Southwood Park Neighborhood – Install new street trees and a park bench with concrete pad to create a neighborhood rest area

Grant amount $2,886.15

Illsley Place Neighborhood – Add new entrance pillar plaques and replace several existing neighborhood banners

Grant amount $4,923.00

Imperial – Swathmore Civic Neighborhood – New landscaping at the entrance to the neighborhood

Grant amount $4,500.00

LaCabreah Neighborhood – Removal of aged trees at the neighborhood entrance

Grant amount $5,000.00

LaRez Neighborhood – Install ten new hanging sign panels and add a new neighborhood marker

Grant amount $4,800.00

Laurel Ridge Neighborhood – Install a new bench and two new picnic tables in the neighborhood

Grant amount $3,976.00

Log Cabin Park Neighborhood – Replace several street signs throughout the neighborhood

Grant amount $5,000.00

Ludwig Park Neighborhood – Replace the existing neighborhood entrance sign

Grant amount $5,000.00

Maplewood Community Neighborhood – Install new neighborhood message boards adjacent to the neighborhood entrance sign

Grant amount $5,000.00

Millstone Neighborhood – Plant ten fruit trees throughout the neighborhood common area

Grant amount $4,995.00

Oak Glen Neighborhood – Install new sings, benches, picnic tables and add trash cans to the neighborhood common area

Grant amount $4,799.00

Pine Valley Neighborhood – Continue the conversion of the existing tennis courts into a walkable nature preserve

Grant amount $5,000.00

Poplar Neighborhood – Install twelve raised beds for urban gardens

Grant amount $4,770.00

Renaissance Pointe Neighborhood – Create and install revolving art murals at Bowser Park

Grant amount $5,000.00

River Bend Woods Neighborhood – Install new flat stone at the common area trails to help define the area for neighborhood residents

Grant amount $5,000.00

Shores of Oak Borough Neighborhood – Install a 14’x 20’ patio with two benches in the common area

Grant amount $3,500.00

The Hollows Neighborhood – Install three new park benches in the neighborhood common area

Grant amount $2,440.00

Village of Buckingham Neighborhood – Install new riprap erosion control, remove existing ground cover and install a new bench in the neighborhood

Grant amount $2,645.00

Villas of Rock Creek Neighborhood – Refurbish the existing landscaping at the neighborhood entrance

Grant amount $5,000.00

Wedgewood Place Neighborhood – Enhance neighborhood common area with new seating options and refurbishing existing play equipment

Grant amount $3,584.00

Wildwood Park Neighborhood – Install a new digital speed sign and planters along the roadway to help reduce high speeds

Grant amount $4,800.00

Williams Woodland Neighborhood – Provide exterior home improvement or safety improvement repairs for neighborhood applicants, with up to $500 per applicant