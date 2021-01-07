Fishermen rescued after falling through ice on Steuben lake

STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — Three anglers were rescued after falling through the ice on Big Turkey Lake in Steuben County on Wednesday.

It was around 3:30 p.m. when first responders were called to the 10200 block of West C.R. 475 South. According to a DNR report, fisherman fell through the ice near there.

The report said Brad Levitz, 61, of LaGrange, and his son, Bradley Levitz, 40, of Hudson, were walking on the ice to go fishing on Big Turkey Lake. Brad Levitz returned to shore after “realizing the danger,” the report said. About 200 yards out, though, Bradley Levitz fell through the ice.

Nearby fishermen Jason Smith, 48, of Auburn, and Bert Wolfe, 47, of Albion helped him out of the water.

As the three walked to the shore, then, all three fell through the ice about 60 yards out.

The men were pulled out and onto land by firefighters, the report said.

Smith and Wolfe were treated at the scene by medics and released. Bradley Levitz was taken to a local hospital for evaluation.

Indiana Conservation officers are urge anglers to refrain from ice fishing in the area due to the recent above-freezing temperatures.