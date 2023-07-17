Music fills the room on a sunny Tuesday morning at the Shawnee Branch of the Allen County Public Library.

Sara Pulse, Director of Early Childhood Music for the Fort Wayne Children’s Choir, leads a group of infants and toddlers through a version of the popular sing-a-long “All Around the Kitchen-Cock-a-Doodle-Doodle-Do.”

Parents, grandparents and caregivers joyously join in as the group stomps it’s way around a circle.

The First Steps in Music program is a collaboration between the Allen County Public Library and the Fort Wayne Children’s Choir. The program is offered free of charge to children three-and-under.

Sara Pulse, Director of Early Childhood Music for the Fort Wayne Children’s Choir leads the First Steps in Music program.

“They learn rhythm,” says Beth Boatright, Director of Community Partnerships and Programs for the Allen County Public Library. “They learn word sounds. They learn actions. They learn expression.”

Beth Boatright, Director for Community Partnerships and Programs for the Allen County Public Library talks with WANE15’s Pat Hoffmann about the First Steps in Music program.

“Culturally, we just throw a phone in front of children or put on the TV,” says Pulse. “Kids don’t have that connection these days,” she says. “We’ve kind of lost lost that over a couple generations.

The First Steps in Music program hopes to change that one kid at a time. Each class is designed to be playful and enjoyable while providing a carefully planned curriculum.

Ann Willey with her two-year-old grandson Oliver.

Ann Willey regularly brings her two-year-old grandson Oliver to the classes. “We feel you can’t start music too early,” she says. When asked if he’s having a good time, Oliver immediately responds with an enthusiastic, “yes!”

“It’s so interactive,” says Ellen Osborn. She brought along her three-year-old grandaughter Anni for the first time. “Sara made it very enjoyable for all ages.”

Three-year-old Anni enjoying the First Steps in Music program.

Pulse weaves her way around the room with the ease of someone with over 30 years of experience teaching music. The interactions are seamless between children and adults.

“Getting to see dads, mothers, grandparents and other caregivers just enjoying their children is wonderful,” she says. “It seems like such a simple thing, but it’s a different experience.”

“It’s a connection that grows into something special.”

The First Steps in Music program helps connect children through music.

Boatright watches the class and marvels with joy in her voice. “Have you ever got to sing and play with a little kid when they’re two steps off note and they’re half a beat behind?”

“The joy and the fun of watching these kids learn how to sing and play.”

“They’re really trying to get the motions. As they do it more and more, they get the rhythms. They learn how to communicate better and they’re truly growing into the people they’re going to become.”

“They sing the songs at home,” says Pulse with a knowing smile. “Dad is singing them when he’s on the computer at work thinking ‘I can’t get that one out of my head,’ and then he sings it at home with his little girl. It’s just a positive thing”

A father enjoys a song with his daughter.

As a first timer, Osborn is sold on the program. “Watching everyone interact and seeing the joy and the smiles on everyone’s faces is beautiful.”

“It’s really important,” says Pulse. “Music and movement is not a frill. It’s one of the most important pieces of work that I have done as a music person.”

It’s easy to see why the First Steps in Music Program is Positively Fort Wayne!

The First Steps in Music program is offered free of charge at multiple branches of the Allen County Public Library. Follow the link to learn more about the class and when they are offered.