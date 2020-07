Uneven pavement likely the cause of overnight crash on Wednesday.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Uneven pavement is likely the cause of an overnight crash.

Officers were called just before 3:00 a.m. on Wednesday to the 5300 block Indiana 930.

New Haven Police say that the driver was traveling west on his moped when he hit uneven pavement and crashed.

He suffered minor injuries.