Turnstone helping to celebrate Valentine’s Day

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Turnstone is helping to celebrate Valentine’s Day with COVID friendly care packages for purchase to be gifted to those you love. The care packages don’t only help to celebrate Valentine’s Day but inspires life for those with disabilities.

Whether you want to purchase a dinner for two, or gift a sweetheart package for a friend or grandchild, or even yourself, Turnstone is helping to feel the love. With a purchase you will also be supporting a multitude of local businesses from around the Fort Wayne area and inspiring confidence, dreams and hope here at Turnstone.

Valentine’s Package Options

1. Send Some Love – $10 – Send a Turnstone client a Valentine! Help show some of our favorite people love as most haven’t been able to come to Turnstone in almost a year.

2. Sweetheart Package – $25 – This package includes your choice of mini Bundt cake from Nothing Bundt Cakes (chocolate chocolate chip, confetti, or salted caramel), a 3D printed Valentine, a personalized Valentine’s card, and a heart in our Heart Garden, built outside of Turnstone along N. Clinton Street, recognizing your loved one.

3. Quarantine’s Date Night – $100 – Just because you might not want to dine inside of a restaurant doesn’t mean you can’t have a delicious Valentine’s meal! This package includes dinner for two from SmileMore Meal Prep (menu options below) and cheesecake stuffed apples from Bragg A Lot Sweets & Drinks, along with a 3D printed Valentine, a personalized Valentine’s card, and a heart in our Heart Garden, built outside of Turnstone along N. Clinton Street, recognizing your loved one.

*Steak Dinner: Steak with Garlic Herb Butter, Herb-roasted Potatoes, Ginger Green Beans

*Salmon Dinner: Seared Salmon, Lemon Veggie Pasta, Buttery Garlic Green Beans

*Vegetarian Dinner: Sundried Tomato & Spinach Spaghetti with French Bread & Caesar Salad