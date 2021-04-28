Need help with your green thumb? Learn tips and tricks for your garden

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Springtime is here and it’s time to think about planting a garden. Parkview Community Greenhouse is offering tips and tricks when it comes to a healthy and fruitful garden.

SOIL

When it comes to preparation, whether planting in a raised bed or the ground, the soil needs to be turned and prepared for planting. A fertilizer on the soil is important before planting as well to ensure the plants are growing in a good environment.

PLANTING

Many plants come with a tag with directions on how deep to plant the vegetable or fruit as well as how far apart to space out the plants. Follow those instructions to plant. The best time to plant is around Mother’s Day weekend to avoid a late frost.

WATERING

Try to water in the morning so the plant has enough water to last the entire day. When watering, water around the stem of the plant. Fungus and other environmental problems could occur when watering directly on top of the plant.

HARVEST

Different plants take different amounts of time to harvest, however when ready, are a great addition to any meal.

Parkview Community Greenhouse and Learning Kitchen offers various classes to further education in nutrition and gardening. Greenhouse farmer Camille Schuelke tends to the greenhouse garden on site.