More “Trubble” for Trubble Brewing

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – There’s more “Trubble” in northeast Indiana, Trubble Brewing has expanded to Roanoke. The Trubble Public House has opened for customers to enjoy drinks, snacks and games.

The new location is at 314 N. Main Street and is open Wednesday and Thursday from 5 p.m. – 9 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 5 p.m. – 11 p.m.

A pool table, dart boards and TV’s to enjoy sports are throughout the new restaurant. Snacks served include charcuterie boards, paninis, pretzels and hummus plates.

