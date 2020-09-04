Police seek woman who ran from crash that left man pinned, with baby in vehicle

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne Police are looking for a woman who crashed into another vehicle, pinning a man between them, at a gas station early Friday. The woman then left the scene, with a baby in the back seat of the abandoned vehicle.

It happened just before 2 a.m. at the Speedway gas station at 7114 Bluffton Road.

Brandee Johnson

According to police, a woman sped off from the gas pump area and swerved toward the entrance of the Speedway. The car then hit a parked SUV from behind, and a man who was walking back to his car was pinned between the vehicle and SUV.

The woman fled the scene, leaving a baby in the back seat with minor injuries, restrained in a car seat, police said.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found the man in serious condition. Medics arrived and took him to the hospital, where he was downgraded to critical condition.

While overnight reporter Breann Boswell was on the scene, officials came and picked up the baby.

Police are still searching for the woman, identified later as 28-year-old Brandee Johnson. She’s wanted on three outstanding warrants for Operating While Intoxicated, Violation of Probation of Invasion of Privacy and Violation of Probation for Domestic Battery and Invasion of Privacy.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Johnson is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 436-STOP or the police department’s non-emergency number at 427-1222.

This incident remains under investigation.