Local businesses partner to support one another and provide entertainment

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A partnership between two local businesses is creating something new, fun and entertaining starting this weekend. Ted’s Beerhall is opening the former wine bar for Double Dragon to house arcade games.

Double Dragon Arcade has struggled throughout the pandemic. A few employees at Ted’s Beerhall have relationships with Double Dragon Arcade and pursued the idea of a partnership with Brian Hench, owner at Ted’s Beerhall. Beercade opens Saturday to the public where visitors can play arcade games while enjoying food and beverages from the Beerhall’s recently updated menu.

Capacity is at 25 people and there is a $5 cover charge to play the games. People 21 and older are welcome to play. Masks must be worn at all times and games are to wiped down after playing. The $5 cover charge will go to Double Dragon Arcade. Those waiting for a table can sit at the bar in the Beercade area.

Hench believes that local partnerships are always important, but now more than ever before. “It’s important to keep money in the community and support each other, particularly in these times of need,” Hench says.

If this is successful, Hench is hopeful that Double Dragon will not need these games and they are able to keep them at Ted’s Beerhall. Double Dragon Arcade is hopeful to open a new location with additional games in the future.