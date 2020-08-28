Guests are able to enjoy movies at local AMC Theatres again

Entrance to AMC Bay Street 16 theater is seen on Wednesday, June 20, 2018, in Emeryville, Calif. AMC Theatres, the world’s largest movie theater chain, on Wednesday unveiled a $20-a-month subscription service to rival the flagging MoviePass. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne’s AMC Theatres are reopening for movie fans to enjoy a show for the first time in months.

Thursday evening AMC CLASSIC Fort Wayne 20 and AMC CLASSIC Jefferson Point 18 both reopened along with 168 other locations across the nation.

100 theaters opened up prior to this week.

AMC currently expects to open approximately two thirds of its more than 600 U.S. theatre locations in time for the September 3 release of Warner Brothers’ TENET. The remainder of AMC’s U.S. theatres will open only after authorized to do so by state and local officials.

Movie fans at all open AMC locations guests can enjoy new titles such as “The New Mutants,” “Unhinged,” and “Words on Bathroom Walls” among others.

Some older movies will also be available to see in theatres for only $5. A list of those can be found on both location’s websites.

Those who attended the reopening at Jefferson Point Thursday night were excited to be there.

Xavier Figueroa said, “I’m happy they’re open. I’m also happy they’re like hey let’s be safe, wear some masks.”

Masks are to be worn by all guests and attendants. Seating capacity has reduced in the theatres and new protocol is in place so that social distancing is possible. Hand sanitizing stations are throughout the theatre as well.