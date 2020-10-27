Giordano’s opens Tuesday, making for happy and hungry customers

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The popular pizza chain, Giordano’s, opens in Fort Wayne on Tuesday.

The restaurant is located at 10040 Diebold Road, near Dupont Road.

Tuesday Oct. 27 through Friday Oct. 30 Giordano’s will be open for dinner only. Hours are 4 p.m. – 10 p.m. Starting Oct. 31. they will operate at regular hours. Those hours are Monday – Thursday 11 a.m. – 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday 11 a.m. – 11 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Giordano’s is famous for its Chicago-style deep dish pizza. The chain has locations in 10 states, including three Indianapolis-area eateries and another in northwest Indiana.

Delivery and carry-out options are available starting Tuesday Oct. 27 as well. For more information visit its Facebook page.

Giordano’s is still hiring many positions. Those interested are being asked to come into the restaurant for more information and inteviews.