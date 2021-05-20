Fort Wayne Dance Collective is reaching out into the community

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne Dance Collective is serving the community and empowering people with all ages and abilities through movement and rhythm.

Fort Wayne Dance Collective outreach includes Dance for Community, Dance for Disabilities, Dance in Education and Dance for Health programs. It is through the organization’s diverse programming that FWDC was able to serve 35,006 people in Northeast Indiana in fiscal year 2020.

The studio is located at 437 E. Berry Street. Classes range in skill level and price. For more information on the classes and prices, visit the website.