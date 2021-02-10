‘Encouraging the Fort;’ one woman’s mission to bring hope to Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Encouragement goes a long way, and one Fort Wayne woman has made it her mission in 2021 to bring hope to the area. What began as a new years resolution turned into a project helping those in need throughout Fort Wayne. The woman is not looking for notoriety and desires to remain anonymous, she simply wants to keep Encouraging the Fort.

The pandemic led to limited income and she looks after and cares for her son with special needs which takes much of her time. All of that on top of a pandemic, “it gets lonely and you can get down, I understand what it’s like to go through challenges,” she says.

Last year she heard a story on the radio of a woman who wanted to complete 53 acts of kindness before turning 53 on her birthday which got the wheels turning to create something to encourage Fort Wayne. That then turned into her resolution for the new year to help and encourage people. “I’m just an encourager naturally,” she says.

She spends five to 10 hours each week writing notes and leaving them in stores, coffee shops, and gyms throughout Fort Wayne. Approximately 50 have been left throughout Fort Wayne since the beginning of the year. Her young daughter helps with writing them.

“I don’t get a lot of feedback, the feedback I have gotten back has been really positive. I’m hoping that it kind of goes you know eventually beyond Fort Wayne and if I ever do travel again. I’ll bring some with me,” she says.

Nominations for people who need encouragement or assistance can be made. In order to contact email encouragingthefort@gmail.com or find the social media accounts on Facebook and Instagram. Local organizations like the Ronald McDonald House in Northeast Indiana have benefitted from the project last month. Encouraging the Fort collected items to donate to the charity.

She also does giveaways to encourage people to also encourage others. “People have to tell me how they’ve been encourage or how they encourage just to keep that positive vibe,” she says. $10 gift cards to local businesses are given away.

By the end of the year, she hopes to give 500 to 1,000 encouraging notes and leave them around Fort Wayne. “I hope by the end of the year, I’m not the only one writing these notes. I hope it grows,” she says.